— A man died early Friday morning in a shooting at Durham's McDougald Terrace, police said.

Police said the shooting was reported around 6 a.m. on Dayton Street. Responding officers found a man who was shot.

The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stopper at 919-683-1200.