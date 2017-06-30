Local News
1 killed in McDougald Terrace shooting, Durham police say
Durham, N.C. — A man died early Friday morning in a shooting at Durham's McDougald Terrace, police said.
Police said the shooting was reported around 6 a.m. on Dayton Street. Responding officers found a man who was shot.
The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stopper at 919-683-1200.
