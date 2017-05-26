You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One woman was killed Friday evening following a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 401 near Byrd Road in Harnett County.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle ran off the road and overcorrected, causing the car to travel in the opposite direction, where it hit a tree and rolled.

The driver was killed and four others in the vehicle were hospitalized, authorities said.

Two of the passengers were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and two others were transported to Duke Hospital. The extent of their injuries were unknown.