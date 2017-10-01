You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Portions of Interstate 440 and Interstate 40 were closed Sunday night in Raleigh as the result of a fatal car crash.

Raleigh police said a multi-vehicle crash on I-440 West near Rock Quarry Road left one person dead and two others with critical injuries.

The crash was reported at about 7:20 p.m. and I-440 is expected to remain closed until about 1 a.m., police said.

All westbound lanes of I-40 were closed at Rock Quarry Road (Exit 300). Drivers are advised to take Exit 301 to Interstate 440 West and regain access to I-40 near Exit 293.