— One person was killed and another was injured following a crash Sunday evening in Harnett County.

Authorities said David Hughes, 56, was driving a Ford Mustang on Stony Creek Drive near Sanford when he lost control and ran off the road.

Hughes died at the scene.

A male passenger in the car was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities did not know what caused Hughes to lose control of the vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation.