1 killed, 1 injured in Harnett County crash
Posted 10:20 p.m. yesterday
Sanford, N.C. — One person was killed and another was injured following a crash Sunday evening in Harnett County.
Authorities said David Hughes, 56, was driving a Ford Mustang on Stony Creek Drive near Sanford when he lost control and ran off the road.
Hughes died at the scene.
A male passenger in the car was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities did not know what caused Hughes to lose control of the vehicle.
The accident remains under investigation.
