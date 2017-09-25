You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police were conducting a homicide investigation after one man was killed and another was injured Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Knotty Elm Loop and Bending Birch Lane in the Lafayette Park subdivision at about 5:30 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The men's names were being withheld until family members could be notified.

Anybody with information is asked to call 910-483-8477.