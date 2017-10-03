You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

Authorities said the incident occurred at 3477 Nash Road and left one person dead.

On person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.