Local News
1 killed, 1 in custody after Cumberland County shooting
Posted 41 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night.
Authorities said the incident occurred at 3477 Nash Road and left one person dead.
On person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, authorities said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.