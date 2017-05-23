You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/189WB

— At least one person was injured and multiple buildings were damaged when a tornado touched down about 8 miles northeast of Clinton Tuesday evening.

Sampson County authorities said they were responding to several reports of damage. In Autryville, significant damage was reported at several buildings along North Hotel Street and N.C. Highway 24.

Sampson County Assistant County Manager Susan Holder said the Autryville Fire Department was severely damaged and none of their equipment is functional.

Holder said one injury was reported after a mobile home rolled over in Autryville. The extent of the person's injuries was unknown.

Multiple structures were damaged in Autryville and Bearskin, Holder said.

"I was looking out and all at once I seen all kinds of debris coming," Autryville resident Gerald Locklear said.

Loclear was inside his home near Cooper Street in Autryville when the storm moved through. The home was destroyed, but he and his wife were uninjured, he said.

"I have no home to come to. This was my home for nine years, over nine years, and it's gone," Locklear's wife said.

At a home near Locklear's, a plank of wood could be seen sticking out of the roof and roofs were ripped off other neighboring homes.

Pastor Michael Bartlett with Autryville Baptist Church was leaving the church when the storm came through and he said he heard a “freight train noise” followed by popping before he saw a cloud touch down.

“It all happened so quickly, we’re all just kind of in shock,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett, who captured the storm on video, said he believed the whole ordeal lasted about two minutes.

The church building wasn’t damaged, Bartlett said, and although many lost their homes, he believes the damage could have been much worse based on the size of the cloud he saw.

“The tornado cloud was pretty big but, looking at the damage, it looks like we were spared based on the size of the tornado,” he said.

WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said it's "not out of the realm of possibility" that tornado watches and warnings could be issued for other southern counties Tuesday evening.