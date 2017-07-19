You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A rollover wreck on Interstate 95 in Johnston County around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night closed at least one lane of the highway for over an hour.

The car overturned multiple times near mile marker 72.

Debris from the wreck was scattered over a wide area, temporarily blocking the northbound lanes.

The driver was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.