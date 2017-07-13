You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A person died early Thursday morning when a scooter and a pickup truck collided in Fayetteville, officials said.

The crash happened on Doc Bennett Road near Airport Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the pickup and a motorized scooted were involved in a head-on crash.

The names of the people involved were not released.

Doc Bennett Road was closed while police investigated the crash.