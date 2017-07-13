1 dies in head-on crash between pickup, scooter in Fayetteville
Posted 6:05 a.m. today
Updated 16 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — A person died early Thursday morning when a scooter and a pickup truck collided in Fayetteville, officials said.
The crash happened on Doc Bennett Road near Airport Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the pickup and a motorized scooted were involved in a head-on crash.
The names of the people involved were not released.
Doc Bennett Road was closed while police investigated the crash.
