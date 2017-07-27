You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The North Carolina Department of Labor has temporarily stopped use in this state of an amusement park ride that broke apart Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair, killing at least one person and injuring seven others.

Jason Tyson, a spokesman for the department, said Thursday that the ride, a swinging and spinning attraction called the Fire Ball, won't be used in North Carolina until it can be fully investigated.

The ride is not currently being used in the Tar Heel State, but Tyson said the exact same ride as the one that broke in Ohio operated about two months ago in the Charlotte area. It was scheduled to be used by four more operators at other NC fairs.

The ride in Charlotte was inspected and certified by the Labor Department without incident. Tyson said the department inspects any ride in the state every time it is put up.

"It did operate in North Carolina, this exact ride, where it did pass North Carolina's stringent inspection process," he said.

Tyson said he did not know if the ride was scheduled to be at the North Carolina State Fair, which opens later this year.

Three of the people injured in the Ohio accident remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night, authorities said at a late-night news conference.

"The fair is about the best things in life, and tonight with this accident it becomes a terrible, terrible tragedy," said Republican Gov. John Kasich.

The man who was killed was one of several people who were thrown when the ride malfunctioned, Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said earlier.

Dramatic video captured by a bystander shows the ride swinging back and forth like a pendulum and spinning in the air when it crashes into something, and part of the ride flies off, throwing riders to the ground.

A company providing rides at the fair this year describes the Fire Ball as an "aggressive thrill" ride.

On its website, Amusements of America says, that since its debut in 2002, the Fire Ball has become "one of the most popular thrill rides on the AOA Midway." The company description of the ride says it swings riders 40 feet above the midway while spinning them at 13 revolutions per minute.

Tyson said Amusements of America does operate in North Carolina, but hasn't operated at the North Carolina fair since 2002.

The company did not immediately return a phone message from the Associated Press seeking comment.

"All of the rides at the fair are checked several times when they are being set up to ensure they are set up the way the manufacturer intended," said Ohio Director of Agriculture David Daniels, adding that the Fire Ball passed its inspections.

"We started out today with 11 rides that did not open because the inspection work was not done on them," said Daniels. Four rides will not be operating because they do not meet the mechanical test, he said.

Kasich has ordered that all of the rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.

The fair runs through Aug. 6.