— A driver died early Friday morning in a two-vehicle wreck in Fayetteville, police said.

Fayetteville officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of Cliffdale Road and Prestige Boulevard. Police said a Buick LeSabre was making a left turn from Prestige Boulevard onto Cliffdale Road while a Cadillac Escalade was traveling on Cliffdale Road.

The two vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and collided.

The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and the driver of the Cadillac sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Their names were not released.

Cliffdale Road was closed Friday morning as police investigated the crash.