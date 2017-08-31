You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18z1W

— A driver died early Thursday morning near Wilson in a fiery single-car crash, officials said.

The driver, who was not identified, was heading south on Quaker Road just east of Wilson around 1:30 a.m., authorities said. She drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and crashed into a tree on the left side of the road.

A Wilson County sheriff's deputy was the first to arrive on scene but was unable to get near the car due to the flames. Crews later extinguished the fire and were able to pull the woman's body out of the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.