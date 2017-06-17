You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A person died early Saturday morning after a shooting at a Rocky Mount hotel, authorities said.

Rocky Mount police were called to the Executive Inn at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd. just before 5:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a deceased body.

Police do not have a suspect, and the identity of the person who died was not released.