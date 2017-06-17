Local News

1 dead after shooting at Rocky Mount hotel

Posted 41 minutes ago

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A person died early Saturday morning after a shooting at a Rocky Mount hotel, authorities said.

Rocky Mount police were called to the Executive Inn at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd. just before 5:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a deceased body.

Police do not have a suspect, and the identity of the person who died was not released.

Map
Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all