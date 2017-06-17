Local News
1 dead after shooting at Rocky Mount hotel
Posted 41 minutes ago
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A person died early Saturday morning after a shooting at a Rocky Mount hotel, authorities said.
Rocky Mount police were called to the Executive Inn at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd. just before 5:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a deceased body.
Police do not have a suspect, and the identity of the person who died was not released.
