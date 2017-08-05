You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person died and two others were injured early Saturday morning when a side-by-side utility vehicle crashed at an ATV park in Wayne County.

Mar Mac first responders were dispatched around 12:10 a.m. to the Busco Beach and ATV Park after someone called 911 to report the crash. The caller said a 30-year-old man was unresponsive, and others were performing CPR on him, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

When authorities arrived, the man was pronounced dead. Two women, ages 29 and 30, were injured in the crash.

None of their identities were released.

Authorities determined the man was driving the vehicle when he hit a mound of dirt causing the vehicle to roll over.

The sheriff's office said the three people were from out of town.