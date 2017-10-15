You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 29-year-old man died and two other people were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Rocky Mount.

Police said an officer on routine patrol heard gunshots around 2:13 a.m. in the area of Sunset Avenue near Dominick Drive. The officers who responded found Levis Kirby Hicks, of Rocky Mount, suffering from injuries, according to Rocky Mount police.

Hicks died at the scene.

While officers were at the scene, two other people were taken to a local hospital with injuries from the same incident. The severity and nature of their injuries was unclear.

Police said the incident started as a verbal altercation earlier in the night at a nearby club.

Anyone with information should call the Rocky Mount police Department at 252-972-1411.