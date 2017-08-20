You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police at UNC-Chapel Hill are investigating a domestic violent incident that resulted in the death of one person and injured two others on Sunday.

According to a press release issued through the university's alert system, the incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. in a single-family residence at the Baity Hill family housing community.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, officials said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.