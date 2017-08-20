Local News
1 dead, 2 injured after domestic violence incident on UNC campus
Posted 2:41 p.m. today
Updated 2:52 p.m. today
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Police at UNC-Chapel Hill are investigating a domestic violent incident that resulted in the death of one person and injured two others on Sunday.
According to a press release issued through the university's alert system, the incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. in a single-family residence at the Baity Hill family housing community.
There is no ongoing threat to the community, officials said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
