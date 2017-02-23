You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17Qnc

— A woman died and a 14-year-old passenger is in critical condition following a crash Thursday night during a police chase in Garner.

Around 6:55 p.m., Garner officers tried to stop Kawme McGregory, 18, for speeding on Garner Road near New Rand Road, according to police. Before the officer could approach McGregory's car, he sped off.

The officer chased McGregory through Garner and ultimately onto Rush Street where the officers lost sight of McGregory's vehicle.

The officers then turned north onto Hammond Road. When they passed the Interstate 40 interchange, they saw that McGregory's vehicle had been in a crash with a white van.

A crash report released Friday morning said the van, which belonged to Neighbor to Neighbor Ministries in Raleigh, was trying to make a left turn from Hammond Road onto the I-40 ramp when McGregory crashed into it.

Shada Shaquea Taylor, 25, a passenger in McGregory's vehicle, died in the crash.

McGregory was taken to WakeMed with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Shaun Dontay Jackson, 36, of Raleigh, was driving the van. Jackson and two juveniles, including the 14-year-old in critical condition, were taken to WakeMed.