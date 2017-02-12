You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A shooting at a nightclub in Johnston County left one man dead and another injured on Saturday.

Around 2 a.m., officials responded to Rumba, a nightclub located at 1688 S. Pollock Street.

One man was taken by friends to Smithfield Hospital where he later died as a result of his gunshot wounds. Another man was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the shooting occured in the club's parking lot.

The incident is under investigation.