1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Selma nightclub
Posted 8:33 a.m. today
Selma, N.C. — A shooting at a nightclub in Johnston County left one man dead and another injured on Saturday.
Around 2 a.m., officials responded to Rumba, a nightclub located at 1688 S. Pollock Street.
One man was taken by friends to Smithfield Hospital where he later died as a result of his gunshot wounds. Another man was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials said the shooting occured in the club's parking lot.
The incident is under investigation.
