— One male is dead and one female is injured after a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Carlie C’s grocery store located at 690 South Reilly Road in Fayetteville.

The suspect is at large, according to Fayetteville police.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The name of the victims are being withheld until their immediate families are notified.

The male was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. The female victim is being treated at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide and shooting is asked to contact Detective L. Donegain with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-489-3925 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.