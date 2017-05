You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/185eX

— One person died Tuesday morning after being shot at a hotel in Selma, police said.

Selma police said the shooting happened at the Masters Inn on U.S. Highway 70.

One person died and another was injured.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.