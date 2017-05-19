You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person was critically injured late Thursday night in a fiery car crash in Fayetteville involving several cars.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Pamalee Drive near Van Buren Avenue, according to an incident report from the Fayetteville Fire Department. Emergency units arrived and found broken power poles and several damaged vehicles.

A vehicle with one person inside was found on fire inside a shed. The person inside the car was rescued by responders.

The person, who was not identified, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with critical injuries, according to authorities.