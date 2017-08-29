Traffic
1,200 lose power in Raleigh after tree falls on electric lines
Posted 18 minutes ago
Updated 16 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers in Raleigh lost power early Tuesday morning when a large tree fell, knocking out electric lines and destroying a vehicle.
The tree fell at the intersection of Hazelwood and Lochmore drives. Almost 1,250 customers were affected, according to the Duke Energy website.
The utility company estimated power would be restored by mid-morning.
