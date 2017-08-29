You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers in Raleigh lost power early Tuesday morning when a large tree fell, knocking out electric lines and destroying a vehicle.

The tree fell at the intersection of Hazelwood and Lochmore drives. Almost 1,250 customers were affected, according to the Duke Energy website.

The utility company estimated power would be restored by mid-morning.