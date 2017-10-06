You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— New parking equipment at Raleigh-Durham International Airport is causing some confusion and congestion at the exit from the parking garages.

Installation of the new system began Monday, and RDU officials said it will make getting in and out of parking at the airport much more efficient.

"First of all, our new equipment is going to let you pay with Apple Pay or mobile payment devices, which our current system does not let you do," RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer said.

The system also has license plate readers, which Sawyer said will eliminate problems caused by people losing their parking tickets because airport staff will be able to determine how long someone has been parked in one of the garages.

But the transition hasn't been without some turbulence.

Until all of the new equipment is in place, which RDU officials said would be in about a month, travelers have to enter and exit using the same system.

"If you come in through old equipment through the entry plaza, you have to exit with the same equipment at the exit," Sawyer said. "Our goal is that no one would notice (the change) in this transition, other than we need to get you in the right lane."

RDU has color-coded entrance and exit lanes and handed out yellow tags as part of a "Yellow In, Yellow Out" education campaign to guide people through the process.

But the change has initially led to long lines at the exits and frustrated travelers.

"They flagged us down, we stopped, and she said, 'Go to pre-paid.' So, I see (a sign for) pre-paid, because I paid for it, and he says I was in the wrong lane," Stuart Jones said.

Jones had gone into the garage through a lane with old equipment and was in a yellow exit lane reserved for those who entered using the new system.

"I travel the world, and I've been in and out of this airport every week for years, and in and out is so easy. I tell people how great Raleigh's airport is, but not today," he said.

But Dan Hagerty had his "yellow out" reminder tag and didn't have any problems.

"No problems at all. It was easy coming in on Tuesday, and it looks like it was easy going out today – no issues," Hagerty said.

RDU officials said the new equipment will allow people to reserve spaces in the parking garages online starting sometime next year.