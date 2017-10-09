You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— More emergency crews from North Carolina are heading to Puerto Rico to help in the recovery effort.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that a team of local and state emergency management officials will leave for the island Tuesday morning.

“Experience has taught us how devastating hurricanes can be and we’re fortunate to have strong teams of experienced professionals available to help Puerto Rico with its recovery,” Cooper said in a statement.

Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is still in tatters. About 85 percent of the island is without power and damage is widespread while supplies are not.

Lines are long to buy the basics and nearly every store and the island’s government reached out for help.

“We’re expecting the worst, but hoping for the best,” said Steve Powers with North Carolina Emergency Management.

Powers will lead a team of 10 professionals who hail from across the state to Puerto Rico, where they will help citizens organize the response to the storm.

“We have seen a little bit of everything and we will roll with the punches,” Powers said.

Powers said team members are prepared to live in the same conditions residents have been forced to endure since Maria hit the island.

“We are preparing, sleeping on cots,” Powers said. “We will overcome and adapt as needed.”

The team will be deployed for two weeks and will join many North Carolinians already in Puerto Rico, including 200 people with the National Guard, who have been working to clear debris, restore infrastructure, make temporary repairs to roads and even care for local animals.