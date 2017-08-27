You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Triangle residents are concerned about family members in Texas as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to drop historic levels of rain on the state.

John Robinson said he spoke to his sister at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday but hasn’t been able to get in touch with her since then.

His sister, Lisa Robinson, lives in Houston and had to leave her home and stay with friends when the storm began moving in.

Lisa Robinson said her friend’s house became flooded and the last time she spoke to her brother, she said the water was reaching the second floor of the home and they were trying to make it to the roof of the house.

“They said the power had just went out and the water was still coming in strong and now we lost her on the phone and Facebook. We can’t get a hold of her at all,” John Robinson said.

Emergency management officials in Texas have been overwhelmed and many with internet connections have been using Twitter and relying on retweets from people around the country to get help.