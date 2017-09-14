You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Tiffany Hatfield, from Ocoee, Fla., loaded her three daughters in the car last Friday night and headed north in an attempt to escape ahead of Hurricane Irma.

She drove through the night, headed for Virginia, making only a few stops, one being at a Circle K in Rocky Mount, where she played the $250,000 Diamond Dazzler - a scratch-off lottery ticket. Hatfield won $10,000.

"I didn't believe it at first," she said Thursday. "I looked at the ticket probably 10 times, and I couldn't believe it happened. I had my oldest daughter check it for me to see if I was seeing what I thought I was. We just started screaming."

Hatfield said she had never heard of Rocky Mount before, but will now never forget the town.

"I honestly didn't believe it at first. Next thing you know, it was another thousand, and another thousand, and another thousand. It was wonderful," Hatfield said.

She plans to use part of the money to redecorate her Florida home.

Her husband is currently deployed and is scheduled to come home in December. The family will use the rest of the money to do something fun, she said.