— Wake County school leaders are discussing changes to their reassignment plan for the 2018-2019 school year and basing their revisions on feedback they’ve received from parents.

The second draft of the reassignment plan was released Tuesday, and school board members have begun discussing the fine details, including changes involving individual neighborhoods.

School board members are considering changes to balance calendars from one school to another and assign students to schools closer to their homes.

Changes were also made to grandfathering rules. Reassigned students who are eligible to remain at their current schools could now have their siblings attend that same school with them for at least a year.

Many of the changes to the proposed reassignment plan were sparked by feedback from the public in response to the first draft.

“If we were able to accommodate some of those requests, we were able to do so. As we looked at the data and ran additional scenarios, we were able to make changes where possible,” said senior director of student assignment Glenn Carrozza. “Unfortunately, we were not able to make changes for every suggestion we got, but we did as much as we could.”

More public meetings and work sessions are planned for November.