You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/187C3

— Central North Carolina will get another warm day on Friday ahead of a chance of thunderstorms in the evening and over the weekend.

Most of the day Friday will be warm and dry. As dinner time comes, though, the chance of rain in northern North Carolina counties will increase as a front moves in.

"We have a front that's up to the north, and that front will start to swing down into Virginia," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "That will help to bring us a chance of some scattered thunderstorms later today."

Temperatures around Raleigh will reach 90 degrees in the afternoon. That heat will help fire up some storms.

"By 4 (p.m.) some scattered storms develop, especially from Raleigh northward," Gardner said. "(They) begin to dissipate when we lose some of our daytime heating."

The heat abates some over the weekend as the chance for more rain lingers. Saturday will see temperatures in the mid-80s, and it drops lower on Sunday to about 81 degrees.

"Saturday, that front slips a little father southward," Gardner said. "So far, Futurecast has the first part of the day nice and dry, but in the afternoon, those thunderstorms begin to sneak down from up north.

"At 5 (p.m.), again, the northern and northeastern part of the viewing area dealing with some scattered rain."

The weekend's weather could mar the numerous festivals that are happening around the region.

Saturday has a 40 percent chance of rain, Gardner said, while Sunday's chance tops out around 30 percent. On Monday, the chance of rain rises higher, and it will linger well into next week.

"Monday still looks like one of the best chances (of rain), but we start to add to that on Wednesday," Gardner said. "So, a really unsettled period, and our temperatures turn noticeably cooler."