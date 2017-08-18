You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— "I'm just in shock, in total shock," Beth Estes said Friday, less than 48 hours after learning that her son, Marcus Fisher was dead.

Harnett County sheriff's deputies found Fisher's body in a yard outside a home on Bailey Road in Coats a little bit after midnight on Thursday morning.

Two men – Robin Chalmers Brown, 33, of Lillington, and 37-year-old Michael Todd Denning, of Coats – are charged with failure to report a death. Estes says they were friends of Fisher.

Deputies said Fisher suffered a severe trauma to his head, but it's not yet clear how he died.

"The best I can get is he was brutally murdered. That's all I know," Estes said.

She is left with only her grandchildren. Estes' daughter died of an aneurysm.

She described Denning as Fisher's best friend. "The one named Michael Todd, he's like a son to me," she said.

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats says in the course of their investigation, deputies found another body, off Cool Springs Road near Broadway, around 6:30 Thursday night. The sheriff says the badly decomposed body appears to be that of a female in her 20s or 30s. He says there's a possible link with Fisher's death, but he doesn't yet know what it is.



