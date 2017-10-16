You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19Q0b

— Veterans assembled at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday to provide an escort for two Green Berets killed overseas.

Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, 35, and Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson, 40, were killed earlier this month in an ISIS ambush in Niger. Their bodies arrived in Raleigh on Monday evening.

The Patriot Guard Riders lined up behind the hearses carrying Black and Johnson. Through the windows of the vehicles their caskets -- draped with the American flag – were visible.

The riders offered to form a motorcade behind the family as they traveled back to a funeral home in Fayetteville. Along the way, they would be met by other guard members in a show of honor.

“It’s hard on the family, and we’re here to show support for the family so that they know that their loss is our loss,” said North Carolina Patriot Guard Charles Bullock.

Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright and Sgt. La David were also killed in the Oct. 4 attack. All four were assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg.