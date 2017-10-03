You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Jill and George DeCandio were with their daughter, Jenna, on Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Lovers of country music, specifically Eric Church, they had bought tickets to the weekend festival to celebrate Jenna's recent graduation from North Carolina State University.

"We love Vegas, so we said, 'Oh, perfect combination,'" Jill DeCandio said Tuesday while sitting outside of Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center as Jenna recovered from a gunshot wound to the hip.

Jenna was one of more than 500 injured late Sunday when a gunman opened fire on the festival, killing 59. The bullet missed Jenna’s vital organs, and she is expected to recover.

"It still doesn't seem real," Jill said. "I know it happened, I have evidence that it happened, but I still can't believe that it did happen."

The DeCandios said Jenna had a broken foot before she arrived in Las Vegas and used a knee scooter to get around the festival. They were seated in handicapped seating - to the side of the stage - when they heard the initial gunshots.

"It sounded like it was right behind us. This loud pop went off," Jill said. "It was kind of like, 'What was that?'"

She said that, while the pops sounded like fireworks, she knew they were not fireworks and quickly realized they were not a part of Jason Aldean's set.

"Once it started, it did not stop," Jill said. "When the noise stopped, I said, 'We've got to get out of here.’"

Jenna ditched her scooter and hobbled as the family started running – but not before a moment of hesitation.

"What would be the reason?" Jill said of the shooting. "This is a good mix of fun and family time. Why would this be happening? But then you're like, ‘If that is what's happening, what do I do?’"

The three ran as far as they could until they reached a tall fence at the edge of what they believe was McCarran International Airport. The sound of gunfire had not stopped.

"It seemed like we were a good ways away from the venue, but we could still hear it, but I was thinking we were far enough away," said George DeCandio.

They could not go any further. They said a couple of people had made a narrow hole in the fence. People were falling and getting trampled as crowds of people were trying to get through.

"I fell down. I lost a shoe, and I can't get up because people are trying to run over me," Jill said.

During the chaotic moments, Jenna had also fallen. She looked at her parents and said she could no longer run.

"She said, 'Dad, I think I've been shot,'" George said. "That was when she got shot."

"We were out of the venue, across the road, we were at the airport...and she got shot then," Jill said.

The couple said they still were not processing what had actually happened.

"I see the blood just pouring down her leg," Jill said.

Finally, they were able to make it to a police officer and plead for help.

Other victims were doing the same, with wounds to the head, chest, arms and legs.

They watched as one young man did not make it.

"He just died right there," George said. "We were yelling at him, 'Stay awake! Stay awake! You're not going to die. Stay wih us,' and we just watched as he died right there."

Stephen Paddock killed 59 people and wounded hundreds before police stormed his 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and found that he had killed himself. The incident is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.