— Taste: A Celebration of Food and Drink, one of the most delicious festivals in the Triangle, arrives in Durham for four days starting April 20.

The event, now in its fourth year, highlights the culinary talents of highly regarded chefs from restaurants in Durham, Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Raleigh and other cities in North Carolina through a variety of mouth-watering events that take place over a several-day span.

Taste opens on April 20 with one of its most popular events -- the Grand Taste Experience located at The Armory in downtown Durham, where attendees pay one price to try unlimited food and drink samples from dozens of local restaurants, dessert bars, distilleries and more.

Some other events include a Whole Hog Barbecue Demonstration at the Green Button Farm in Bahama, a three-course, gluten-free dinner with ciders and dessert, a cooking class, a Tacos y Tequila Night, a Jazz Brunch at NanaSteak, a Wine vs. Beer competition at the Durham Bulls Stadium and more. The events continue until April 23.

Although each event is part of the four-day festival, participants can pick and choose as many -- or as few -- events as they'd like. And, the best part is that a portion of ticket proceeds from Taste events will be donated to the East Durham Children’s Initiative.

Many restaurants have yet to sign up for the festival, but even more have already promised to be there. Some of the participants include Mateo, Picnic, Acme Food & Beverage Co., Blu Seafood & Bar, Basan, La Place, Fairview Dining, Oval Park Grill, M Sushi, Toast, Il Palio, Saltbox Seafood, Juju, Mothers & Sons, NanaSteak, Royale and Pinpoint.

You can learn more about the many events of Taste online.