'Talladega Nights' home near Charlotte could be yours
Posted 55 minutes ago
Updated 46 minutes ago
Cornelius, N.C. — Dear Lord baby Jesus, we thank you so much for this beautiful home listing.
At least, that's what we think Ricky Bobby said before purchasing his home in the movie "Talladega Nights."
Lucky for you, the beautiful Lake Norman home Ricky Bobby resided in is up for sale and could be yours. Multiple scenes of the 2006 motorsports comedy were filmed inside the home, including a well-known dinner scene with numerous asides while saying grace.
WCNC reports the five-bedroom, six-bath home on 1.3 acres is listed at $4.2 million.
