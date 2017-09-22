You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Dear Lord baby Jesus, we thank you so much for this beautiful home listing.

At least, that's what we think Ricky Bobby said before purchasing his home in the movie "Talladega Nights."

Lucky for you, the beautiful Lake Norman home Ricky Bobby resided in is up for sale and could be yours. Multiple scenes of the 2006 motorsports comedy were filmed inside the home, including a well-known dinner scene with numerous asides while saying grace.

WCNC reports the five-bedroom, six-bath home on 1.3 acres is listed at $4.2 million.