— When Kayla Honeycutt found out via social media that her dorm at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was flooding on Saturday, just a few days before finals begin, she said she was determined to save one thing.

"My notes. My biochem notes," she said. "I was actually freaking out and had my roommate run up there as I was running back from the baseball game because without those I don't know what I would have done. Other stuff can be replaced, but those cannot. Not the notes."

UNC-CH officials said that a student was reaching into a closet Saturday and accidentally pulled off a sprinkler head, causing water to seep through the floor and into rooms below. In total, 200 people from Granville Towers were displaced after the flooding.

Across campus, another broken sprinkler head caused flooding in a different dorm.

"They were just like, 'Yeah, find somewhere else to stay for the night,'" said Victoria Collins. "They really didn't provide us any other options for that."

Collins said unlike in Granville Residence Hall, the dozen or so people who were affected in Carmichael Residence Hall were on their own. No hotel stay was offered.

"I'm really upset with how they handled this," Collins said. "They didn't have a process in place for us at the time that it happened. They didn't have any kind of compensation for our damage."

For the students who were staying in hotels, school officials estimated that some can return by mid-week.

School officials could not estimate the amount of damage caused to the building or student’s personal belongings.