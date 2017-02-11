You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Another 24-hour, double-digit temperature swing on Saturday morning will lead into a spring-like afternoon and a potentially record-breaking Sunday.

Temperatures on Saturday morning started 16 degrees warmer in Raleigh than the same time on Friday when the temperature was in the high 20s. The warm temperatures will continue to climb through the day, eventually reaching 70 degrees, but Sunday is when the heat could break the record high.

"There might be a spot or two around the area that gets to 80 (degrees) or so," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "That 78 would be a new record."

High pressure to the southeast will keep the weekend mostly dry, Moss said, though there's a 15 percent chance of light showers on Sunday night.

A higher chance of rain will return in the middle of the week, followed by cooler temperatures.