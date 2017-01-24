You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— DNA evidence led authorities to arrest and charge a 39-year-old man with rape in the abduction of a child from a Mebane bus stop in October.

Greg Daniel Overman, of 128 Second Street, Haw River, was charged with felony statutory rape of a child by an adult and felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Overman was jailed under a $75,000 bond.

The case was resolved after months of investigation that included multiple law enforcement agencies, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Overman's previous criminal record included six other felony convictions and other misdemeanors dating back to 1995, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said.

"When you got a man with six past felony convictions, and I don't know how many misdemeanor convictions, that has had sex with an 11-year-old, he should never see daylight in my opinion," Johnson said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Alamance County District Attorney Pat Nadolski said his office will ask at Overman's first court appearance on Tuesday to increase his bond to $1 million.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said the FBI helped find Overman by expediting the analysis of the DNA samples taken in the initial rape kit. The findings came back last week and matched Overman, whose DNA was already on file.

In October, authorities were searching for a man who abducted and raped an 11-year-old girl who was waiting at a bus stop in Mebane. The victim was eventually released and flagged down a passing driver, who brought her back to the bus stop just before 8 a.m., according to previous reports.

The girl told authorities the abductor drove her to an area near the Orange County line and sexually assaulted her.

The man was described as being white with light facial hair and between the ages of 35 and 45. He was wearing dark jogging pants, a gray, ribbed long-sleeve shirt, light brown boots and a red baseball cap.