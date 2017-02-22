You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17QFJ

— Women are speaking out about a billboard on Business 40 that they find offensive.

The sign reads, "Real men provide, Real women appreciate it."

The billboard belongs to Whiteheart Outdoor Advertising and is near the westbound lanes of Business 40 and Linville Road, between Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

"I take it as a very deliberate jab at women who demand equality and demand to be seen as equals and are vocal," said protest organizer Molly Grace. "So to me it's also a very blatant about wanting to silence women and tell them to just accept the way that things are."

{{a href="external_link-16545528"}}Read more{{a/}}