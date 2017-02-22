'Real men provide, real women appreciate it' billboard draws controversy
Posted 8:01 p.m. today
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Women are speaking out about a billboard on Business 40 that they find offensive.
The sign reads, "Real men provide, Real women appreciate it."
The billboard belongs to Whiteheart Outdoor Advertising and is near the westbound lanes of Business 40 and Linville Road, between Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
"I take it as a very deliberate jab at women who demand equality and demand to be seen as equals and are vocal," said protest organizer Molly Grace. "So to me it's also a very blatant about wanting to silence women and tell them to just accept the way that things are."
{{a href="external_link-16545528"}}Read more{{a/}}
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Dolly Butler Feb 22, 9:02 p.m.
Tim Orr - whoever paid to put the sign up and what the intentions, it is NOT appropriate for our community/state. Now...we can get up petitions etc and go to a lot of work to get the sign taken down, but the person who paid for it can easily remove it, don't you think?
Tim Orr Feb 22, 8:22 p.m.
And Web editors need to proofread.
Tim Orr Feb 22, 8:19 p.m.
How about the whole story and not just a one sided rumor creating tease. Who did it and what did they mean? Molly Grace is just jumping to conclusions and needs to realize that the freedom of speech is also the freedom for her to be insulted.