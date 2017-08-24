You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Smithfield police are searching for two men who robbed a CVS Pharmacy at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Authorities said two men armed with handguns entered the pharmacy at 1180 North Brightleaf Blvd. at about 2:45 a.m. while two employees were inside.

One of the men forced the pharmacist to turn over prescription medication at gunpoint while the other man forced a store clerk, who was stocking shelves, to go to the front of the store.

Both men fled the scene in a dark-colored Chevrolet truck.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Both men are described as being in their mid-20s and were wearing bandanas over their faces.

Anybody with information is asked to call Smithfield police at 919-989-1087.