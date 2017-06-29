You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials with the National Park Service and Dare County are urging visitors to use caution when trying to access a new sandbar off the tip off Cape Hatteras National Seashore, in the Cape Point area.

The Cape Point area is a highly dynamic location that is constantly changing through both erosion and accretion of sand, officials said. Currents between Cape Point and offshore sandbars can be very strong.

Officials do not recommend that visitors swim or wade to the sandbar.

The life guarded beaches at Coquina Beach, Hatteras Lighthouse Beach and the Ocracoke Day Use Area Beach are available to visitors.

If interested in accessing the new sandbar, Seashore Superintendent David Hallac said, “traveling to the sandbar is best accomplished by experienced kayakers or paddle boarders that are using appropriate flotation and mindful of the tides and strong currents in the area.”