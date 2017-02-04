You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A crowd turned out on Saturday for the No Wall No Ban No Fear Rally in Raleigh to protest recent executive orders by President Donald Trump that limit travel from certain countries and block refugees coming to the United States.

Protesters carried signs and delivered speeches at Halifax Mall in downtown to show support for the people affected by the orders. Trump signed actions to block refugees, to stop travel from several counties, including Syria, Iran and Iraq, and to start plans to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

A news release sent by organizers said the protest was to show support for "Muslims, refugees, (and) immigrants."