— Biking groups are expected to hold a meeting Thursday evening on the disputed land along Old Reedy Creek Road.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport owns the property, and RDU officials say bikers and walkers need to stay off of it.

No trespassing signs are posted around the area, but officials claim the number of people using the land is increasing.

Biking groups are concerned RDU will move to develop the land.

Patrice Hughes is a dog-walker who doesn't want to see that happen.

"I like it just the way it is," Patrice Hughes said. "It is a great kept secret because the deterrent is the sign that says no trespassing. But the bikers are out here. The dog walkers are out here.

“Where else can you take your dog off of the leash and have great exercise?"

There is also a study proposed by county officials to explore creating a destination biking facility in that area.