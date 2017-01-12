You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Say you're reading a post in the @NCCapitol section of WRAL.com, like you are doing right now, and you run across a lawmaker's name, such as House Speaker Tim Moore.

Why is it underlined?

Well, go a head and drag your mouse over Moore's name. We'll wait.

That little pop-up you just saw is our Donor Reveal feature. It shows you the top donors to any state lawmaker that we mention in our stories.

If you click on Moore's name, that will take you to his lawmaker profile page, which gives you information from his campaign finance reports, ethics filings and votes on notable legislation.

Do you want to see this information for your own lawmakers? Not a problem, just use the Find Your Lawmakers application.

All of the lawmakers serving in this year's General Assembly have been added to our database. Their ethics information is current with material they filed during the campaign. As for campaign finance information, we automatically pull the most current information available from the National Institute for Money in State Politics.

With regard to sponsored legislation and votes, the @NCCapitol team will begin flagging bills once lawmakers begin filing them and putting them through the committee process. Until then, we'll be pulling material from the 2015-16 session.