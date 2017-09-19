You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/199tP

— With collapsed roofs and missing rooms, the damage from Hurricane Irma is so severe that many homes in Naples, Florida are marked as a risk.

Jodi Tobin's home has been completely condemned. She moved to Naples Estates a year ago and just finished remodeling. Now, insulation is hanging and floors are buckling.

"It just took everything," Tobin said. "All I kept saying is ‘oh my god, oh my god, this is my everything right here.’"

Jack Tucker moved to the area just three months ago. His home, that he says he put every cent he has into, was also condemned.

"When we got here, it was knee high water, and you don't see a roof and you don't see a carport, then you go through the door and see everything floating inside your house," Turner said.

"They're going to level it, throw it in a dump truck and its gone," he said. "All that hard work for nothing."

Hundreds of homeowners in surrounding communities are dealing with the same level of destruction.

North Carolina based Samaritan's Purse is helping with the clean-up.

Tobin said she couldn't have done it without them.

"They came right over and got all the stuff out of (my house) for me," she said.

The physical clean-up will no doubt continue for months but the emotional fix for all the devastation will take much longer

Turner said he's now getting a home from someone who had one for sale in the community. He said, "they practically gave it to us for nothing," so he's very grateful.

Many others who lost homes are not sure yet what they are going to do.