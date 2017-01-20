You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The presidential election may have left the country divided, but a Durham man is working to bring the community together with a simple act of kindness.

Chris Rosati is best known for spreading surgery smiles. He made headlines after handing out free Krispy Kreme donuts at parks, cancer wards and children's hospitals in 2014. Now after being recently diagnosed with ALS, he is back at it again. This time, inspired by the recent presidential election.

"No matter who you voted for, there has been an exceptional lack of class by our election officials," Rosati said. "We need a major shift in how we govern, and it will all start with empathy and kindness."

To mark Friday's inauguration, Rosati's non-profit, Inspire Media, came up with the Kindness Blitz and shared the initiative on social media.

The idea - go out of your way to do something nice. In Rosati's words, "Make American kind again."

"I have children, they deserve a better world. I can still make an impact and I feel a responsibility to make the world better. I just do," he said.

From feeding those in need to donating clothes, people posted acts of kindness on social media.

And while Rosati cannot move, talk, eat or even breathe on his own, he wanted to make a difference. He hit the road with his daughters on Friday to make some special deliveries.

"I wish there were a pause button to take a break from the disease. It's really hard. It's really hard," said Anna Rosati.

A lesson from the Rosati family - a simple act of kindness can go a long way, even under the worst circumstance.