— July Fourth is America's birthday, but on Tuesday, it was also Jewel Tolson's 107th birthday.

Tolson was born on July 4, 1910. She now lives in a retirement community in Tarboro.

She was born in Hertford County and then lived on a farm in Bertie County. Tolson also worked as a nurse for the only doctor in Northhampton County.

She was married for 51 years. Her late husband, Paul, died in 1991.

Tolson has a son and two daughters. The oldest is 81.

"I would say that (Tolson) is probably the strongest person I know," said her daughter, Judy Lassiter. "She has lived life pretty much the way she wanted to live it."

Tolson's granddaughter, Stephanie Wilson, describes her as an "amazing person."

"She has always shown us that you can do anything, and you can achieve anything, and never let anything get you down," Wilson said.

In total, four generations of family got together to celebrate Tolson's 107th birthday.

"I think being happy every day is what you strive for," Tolson said. "To be happy and to love people."

And to love puppies.

"Be sure to love puppy dogs," she added.

Though she grew up in the country, Tolson traveled the world with her husband.

She lived in her own home until she was 103, and still mowed the grass and raked the leaves.