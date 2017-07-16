You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Concord woman who lost her arm in a shark attack told her story to a packed church Sunday in Broadway.

Just over a month ago, Tiffany Johnson and her husband, James, were on a snorkeling trop in the Bahamas. One minute, Johnson was enjoying her time in the water. The next, she found herself face to face with a shark.

“And he had my whole arm in his mouth,” she said.

Johnson said she first felt fear, but then she began to pray.

“And I remember thinking ‘no, you are not going to take my life. I refuse’,” Johnson said.

Johnson yanked her arm away, and that’s when she realized what had happened.

“When I got my arm out of his jaws, it was just gone,” she said.

Johnson may have lost her arm that day, but she said her faith never wavered. With a lot of prayer, love and a bit of humor, she said her family has made it through.

“I have two girls. I can’t do their hair. We’ve been working together. To get [James] to learn how to even do a ponytail is a struggle,” Johnson said.

Though her story is tough to hear and even tougher to tell, Johnson said the attack is something she will continue to talk about, always crediting God with saving her life.

“There’s no reason why I should be here now but God,” she said.

Johnson has had several surgeries since the attack including a nerve transfer, which will prepare her for an advanced prosthetic arm that she will be able to control with her mind.