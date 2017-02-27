You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One man died early Monday when flames consumed a home in Durham.

Around 12:45 a.m., crews with the Durham Fire Department responded to a house located in the 1000 block of Calumet Drive. According to officials, a neighbor made the 911 call after noticing a "flickering light" on his outdoor surveillance cameras.

"My wife woke me up -- she said the house across the street is on fire," said John Clayton, a neighbor. "When I came outside I saw the flames out of the top of the house. There were so many flames -- they were putting it out but it was still coming, and it was horrible. It was sad."

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious man in the one-story home.

The man died in the fire, officials said.

"I think they were trying to give the guy CPR," said Clayton. "They put a white sheet on him."

Crews controlled the fire in 15 minutes, but the home sustained very heavy damage. No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.

"You think about [if you could have] done anything, but it was burning so bad," said Clayton. "There wasn't anything anybody could do."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.