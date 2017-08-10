You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18n77

— A much-needed Main Street extension in Holly Springs opened to traffic less than a week ago, but the new traffic pattern is causing issues.

The new intersection of Main Street and Ralph Stephens Road opened Friday, but there have already been three wrecks and dozens of close calls.

The most recent crash happened Thursday afternoon, just before 2 p.m. when a car traveling down Ralph Stevens Road ran the stop sign and was T-boned by a pickup truck traveling south down Main Street.

Drivers who frequent the area said the two-way stop sign at the intersection is not enough.

Susan Miller, who shot video of the intersection on Saturday after getting into a wreck herself, said she captured several cars traveling through the intersection without stopping.

She believes somebody is going to be killed if a change is not made.

“It’s not safe. This is all make-shift since they opened it and it should not have been opened Friday night the way that it was,” she said. “It was totally unsafe, poor design, should not have been opened.”

A spokesman with the Department of Transportation said they are working with the town to monitor the area and make drivers better aware of the new intersection.

In the meantime, the DOT has replaced the standard stop signs with bigger ones that feature flags and said they are planning to add some pavement markings.

“We have wanted a traffic light all through the planning, but it did not meet state standards,” said Mark Andrews with the Town of Holly Springs. “It is a state-maintained road, and DOT has final say over whether a traffic light can go up.”