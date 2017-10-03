You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19I0z

— It’s no secret that childcare is incredibly expensive.

According to the Census Bureau, childcare costs have shot up nearly 50 percent in North Carolina since 1985. These days, North Carolina parents are spending more on childcare than they are on rent -- and regulators say that isn't right.

• Why is childcare so expensive? WRAL investigates Tuesday

So why are parents still being stuck with those fees?

"Oh, it's true," said Priscilla Lyman, a local mom of two.

"Childcare was going to cost me over $400 dollars a week for two kids. So, when you average that out, it’s $1,600 a month in tuition fees for daycare.” Lyman said she hates doing the math, because she quickly realized that daycare would crush her budget. “I don’t make $1,600 dollars a month," she said. "So how am I supposed to meet those needs? I can’t.”

According to data from New America, on average, North Carolina moms and dads are spending more than one third of their income on childcare. That’s more than three times the recommended amount from the Department of Health and Human Services.

• Mikaya Thurmond: 'My jaw dropped' when I saw these childcare statistics

“The tuition is equivalent to some college tuition, and we need to take that seriously," said Kimberly Shaw, President at A Safe Place childcare enrichment center:

Shaw has run a five star childcare facility for 20 years, and she says one reason for the high cost is the curriculum these days.

“Don’t diminish that we are building brains," said Shaw. "We have a curriculum that we implement -- we make sure that children have outdoor time and stimulation that covers all their learning domains. So, cognitively, this is a great place to be.”

Even so, many parents want the state and federal government to help out. “What do they expect the parent to do? How do you make that happen? You can’t," said Lyman. "It’s not possible.”

When it comes to childcare, parents aren't just frustrated with affordability, but also accessibility. Moms and dads are spending longer than a year on childcare program wait lists.

Tuesday at 6 p.m., WRAL explores that system and find out what policy advocates are doing to create better options for North Carolina families.