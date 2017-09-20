You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19Aga

— Around 300 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division returned home safely to Fort Bragg Wednesday after participating in a coalition force fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Col. Pat Work didn't give a long welcome home speech as the soldiers returned. Instead he said he was the only thing stand between the soldiers and their families, so he told them to enjoy the reunion.

It didn't take long for these soldiers from the Falcon Brigade to march into Green Ramp, salute the colors, then make a mad dash for loved ones.

Esther Rogers said she couldn't wait to see on her grandson.

"Oh it's just wonderful," she said. "Wonderful to be with family."

Her grandson Sgt. Dominic Monesi was greeted by a host of family members. He said it is a special family reunion, because his grandfather and uncle passed away while he was deployed and the loss hasn't sunk in.

"I got to talk with my grandfather before, like the day before, so that was nice," he said. "And my uncle, I got to see him before I left, so it helped a little bit seeing them before they passed away, but it was a little hard over there."

Work, the unit’s commander, said he's proud of the soldiers and all they accomplished.

"There's a mighty coalition that's come together and is decimating the army of ISIS," Work said.

Staff Sgt. Antwan Frazier is returning from his third deployment. He was greeted by his wife and three children. The platoon sergeant had one thing on his mind while in Iraq.

"It's great knowing I got my guys back alive. My primary job was to get my soldiers back here, so they could see their families again, and I feel like I accomplished that mission," he said.

First Lt. Mike Verhotz had a plan that just about every soldier present Wednesday had as well.

"Go home and hang out," he said. "Play with the kids, dinosaurs, jump on the trampoline, the playground. Spend time with everybody."